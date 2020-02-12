NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Polar Vortex that was missing all winter, leading to an unseasonably mild season, made a cruel appearance almost two months into spring, with snow north and west of the city overnight and biting cold air setting records even in New York City.
The temperature fell to 34 in Central Park Saturday morning, breaking by a single degree a record that had stood since 1947. The record for the day before also fell Friday evening, when temperatures hit 36.
What's more, a trace of snow was recorded after midnight in Central Park, tying a record for latest snowfall set on the same day in 1977.
The wind chills were in the 20s this morning, and areas farther north felt like they were in the teens.
Temperatures were stuck in the 40s all day. Normal highs are close to 70. Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour made it feel like we were in the 30s.
Skies clouded up a bit later in the afternoon and some rain and snow showers swung through the region, but it won't be quite as cold Saturday night. The sun is back for Mother's Day, but gone will be the wintry bite in the air, as temperatures return to more a seasonable high of 62, still cooler than normal but a notable improvement over Saturday.
By the end of the forecast period, temperatures return to the low 70s, and this weekend's cold snap will just be a frosty memory.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Saturday
Wintry wind with a high of 49.
Sunday
Bright and breezy with a high of 62.
Monday
A few showers with a high of 60.
Tuesday
Breezy blend with a high of 57.
Wednesday
A bit milder with a high od 62.
Thursday
Chance of showers with a high of 66.
Friday
Warming up with a high of 72.
2 record lows set in a row as latest snow in books falls in NYC
