AccuWeather Alert: Another hot one on Thursday

NEW YORK (WABC) --Ahead of an approaching cold front, we're expecting another hot and humid day on Thursday across the New York City and Tri-State area.
For that reason, the heat advisory has been extended into Thursday evening.
Thursday's high will reach 90 to continue the heat wave.
RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat
Cooling centers will remain open through Thursday in New York City, officials announced.
Some schools began their school year Wednesday, but many dismissed early due to a lack of air conditioning. Eleven schools in Norwalk, Connecticut, called it a day two hours early.
The early dismissal applied to Nathan Hale, Ponus, Roton, West Rocks, Cranbury, Naramake, Kendall, Rowayton, Silvermine, Tracey and Wolfpit. After school programs and activities were also canceled.
The cold front will eventually cross through the region Thursday night, and there could be some spotty showers or thunderstorms. The severe risk is low.
The front will bring relief on Friday and Saturday in the form of cooler temperatures in the 70s and even 60s. Have an umbrella handy on Friday when we could see a few showers around.
Enjoy the cooler days while they last. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are likely returning later in the holiday weekend and into early next week.
