WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Another hot one

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Ahead of an approaching cold front, it will be another hot and humid day Thursday across the New York City and Tri-State area.

For that reason, the heat advisory has been extended into Thursday evening.

Thursday's high will reach 90 to continue the heat wave, but it will not be quite as extreme as the past couple of days.

RELATED: Tips and resources for coping with extreme heat

Cooling centers will remain open through Thursday in New York City, officials announced.

The cold front will eventually cross through the region Thursday night, and there could be some spotty showers or thunderstorms. The severe risk is low.

The front will bring relief on Friday and Saturday in the form of cooler temperatures in the 70s and even 60s. Have an umbrella handy as a few showers could be around both days.

Enjoy the cooler days while they last. Warmer temperatures and higher humidity are likely returning on Sunday with a few showers around.

The best beach day of the holiday weekend is Monday with dry conditions and temperatures in the 80s.

