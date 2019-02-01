AccuWeather Alert: Bitter cold followed by a warmup

Expect intervals of clouds and sunshine on Friday with flurries or a bit of snow possible, especially south of New York City. It'll be brisk, but not quite as cold in the afternoon as highs hit the mid-20s.Temperatures will be moderating further this weekend as we reach the mid-30s on Saturday and the low to mid-40s on Sunday when sunshine gives way to clouds.Our next chance of rain is Monday, but it'll be even milder with highs in the upper 40s.But before we can get to those milder temperatures, we have to survive the last bit of the coldest air of the year so far.New York City bottomed out at two degrees actual temperature on Thursday, the coldest temperature in recorded in three years.----------