AccuWeather Alert: Bookend showers & thunderstorms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will feature a round of showers and thunderstorms during the morning commute and then another in the afternoon throughout the Tri-State.Friday will remain unsettled with some showers as the storm front departs, paving the way for a brighter weekend.Showers and thunderstorms. High 73.Stays unsettled. High 76.Still a chance for storms. High 86.Hot and humid. High 89.Hot and humid again. High 90.Sun and sizzle. High of 90.Heat wave. High of 88.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app