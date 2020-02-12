AccuWeather Alert: Bookend showers & thunderstorms

Friday will remain unsettled with some showers as the storm front departs, paving the way for a brighter weekend.
Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and thunderstorms. High 73.
Friday
Stays unsettled. High 76.
Saturday
Still a chance for storms. High 86.
Sunday
Hot and humid. High 89.
Monday
Hot and humid again. High 90.
Tuesday
Sun and sizzle. High of 90.
Wednesday
Heat wave. High of 88.
