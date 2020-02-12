weather

AccuWeather Alert: Bookend showers & thunderstorms

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather Alert: Showers & Thundershowers

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will feature a round of showers and thunderstorms during the morning commute and then another in the afternoon throughout the Tri-State.

Friday will remain unsettled with some showers as the storm front departs, paving the way for a brighter weekend.

EMBED More News Videos

Showers & thunderstorms: Watch the updated 7-day forecast from Sam Champion and AccuWeather.



Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

WATCH: Weather Or Not with Lee Goldberg - a new series now available on our connected TV apps for Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Android



Thursday
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and thunderstorms. High 73.

Friday
Stays unsettled. High 76.

Saturday
Still a chance for storms. High 86.

Sunday
Hot and humid. High 89.

Monday
Hot and humid again. High 90.

Tuesday
Sun and sizzle. High of 90.

Wednesday
Heat wave. High of 88.


MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

AccuTrack Radar New York City view

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.




RELATED: "Our America: Climate of Hope" examines the changes in our climate, the risks and the signs of hope. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
NYC updates evacuation zones in preparation for hurricane season
'Rising Risk' docuseries examines alarming NYC flood predictions
Above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season expected, NOAA says
First named storm of hurricane season expected to form soon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tensions simmer among mayoral candidates during in-person debate
Watch the first in-person NYC Mayoral Debate
Vaccine mega-sites starting to close in Tri-State
AMC shares jump more than 120% to an all-time high
Glen Cove police search for person who shot cat, paralyzing her
Trump increasingly talking like he plans to mount 2024 presidential run
New video of suspects wanted in UES subway station attack, robbery
Show More
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Bidens at Windsor Castle
Coach K to speak about retirement plans today
Sheriff: 2 children open fire on deputies: 'She's got the AK and the shotgun'
Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks
COVID Update: US vaccination rate drops, Biden declares 'National Month of Action'
More TOP STORIES News