AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be brisk and quite cold with sunshine and patchy clouds as highs fight for freezing.



Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Monday
Brisk and cold with a high of 32.

Tuesday
Not as brisk with a high of 35.

Wednesday
Not as harsh with a high of 38.



Thursday
Milder blend with a high of 45.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 46.

Saturday
Rain possible with a high of 43.

Sunday
Rain still possible with a high of 44.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

