AccuWeather Alert: Calm before snowstorm

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday will be the better half of the weekend as a southern storm threatens to bring snow back to the area on Sunday.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for New York City, Long Island, and other parts of the Tri-State.

Check here for more details on this storm, which is expected to be less intense than the last one.

Saturday
Brisky and bright. High 40.

Sunday
AccuWeather Alert: More snow. High 34.

Monday
Brisk and colder. 28.

Tuesday
Snow or rain. High of 38.

Wednesday
Arctic blast. High 32.

Thursday
Stays cold with a high of 28.

Friday
Frigid! High 28.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
