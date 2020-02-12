weather

AccuWeather Alert: Cold, rainy, and icy

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday we'll have occasional ice possibly mixed with some rain drops in the afternoon. In the evening the temperature will drop below with periods of sleeting and freezing rain becoming steadier likely causing significant icing problems.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the Tri-State area.

Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Some ice and rain with a high of 35.

Tuesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: AM rain and ice north and west of New York City. High of 38.

Wednesday
Mostly sunny and col with a high of 30.

Thursday
Snow/mix? High of 34.

Friday
Mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 46.

Saturday
Partly sunny and chillier. High of 37.

Sunday
Near normal with a high of 41.

