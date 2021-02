AccuWeather Alert: Cold, rainy, and icy

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday we'll have occasional ice possibly mixed with some rain drops in the afternoon. In the evening the temperature will drop below with periods of sleeting and freezing rain becoming steadier likely causing significant icing problems.A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the Tri-State area.Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Some ice and rain with a high of 35.ACCUWEATHER ALERT: AM rain and ice north and west of New York City. High of 38.Mostly sunny and col with a high of 30.Snow/mix? High of 34.Mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 46.Partly sunny and chillier. High of 37.Near normal with a high of 41.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app