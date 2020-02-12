AccuWeather Alert: Cold, rainy, and icy

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for much of the Tri-State area.
Here's how much snow fell across the area on Thursday.
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Some ice and rain with a high of 35.
Tuesday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: AM rain and ice north and west of New York City. High of 38.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny and col with a high of 30.
Thursday
Snow/mix? High of 34.
Friday
Mostly cloudy and milder with a high of 46.
Saturday
Partly sunny and chillier. High of 37.
Sunday
Near normal with a high of 41.
