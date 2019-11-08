ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Coldest air of the season arrives Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- By daybreak on Friday, temperatures will plummet and the added wind chill will make it feel like 25 degrees in Central Park and even colder to the north and west.
A fast-moving system will bring some light snow to higher elevations overnight, but for most of us, the story is the arrival of the coldest air of the season.
Friday will be an AccuWeather Alert day because of the cold and blustery conditions. Wind speeds could reach up to 35 mph.
High temperatures might not break the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 40.
Saturday
Cold but not as windy. High 40.
Sunday
Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 55.
Monday
Cloudy to partly sunny for the Veterans Day Parade. High 55.
Tuesday
Rain to snow. High of 37, but dropping into the 20s.
Wednesday
Gusty and cold again. High 37.
Thursday
Clouds increase. High 41.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
