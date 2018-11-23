AccuWeather Alert: Coldest Thanksgiving since 1871

NEW YORK (WABC) --The coldest air so far this season descended on New York City for Thanksgiving, accompanied by icy winds and single digit wind chills.
This Thanksgiving was the coldest Thanksgiving since November 30th, 1871. According to the National Weather Service, that year there was a low of 15 and a high of 22.
There was concern Thursday morning that high winds might impact the balloons for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
When sustained wind speeds exceed 23 mph and gusts surpass 34 mph, giant balloons cannot be operated due to city regulations.
That concern gave way to relief, however, when high wind gusts failed to materialize. All balloons were able to fly as planned.
New York City Emergency Management Department and the Health Department urged individuals to prepare for extremely cold temperatures during the parade. People planning to attend traditional Thanksgiving Day football games in the region were also urged to take precautions.
Cold weather can cause or worsen health problems. Certain individuals are at an increased risk for injuries, illness or death, such as those who drink heavily or use drugs and becomes incapacitated outdoors.
Parade and football game spectators, including older adults and infants, were encouraged to dress warmly, wearing hats, scarves, gloves, and layered clothing.
They were also urged to keep fingertips, earlobes, and noses covered. Prolonged exposure to cold can lead to frostbite and hypothermia.
The record for early Monday morning is 14 degrees, set back in 1880, so we'll be close!
Temperatures will get into the single digits in the coldest spots outside of the city. The good news is that the wind will be diminishing overnight.
Black Friday will be sunny but still cold as temperatures don't quite make it up to freezing. Winds will be much calmer though, so conditions won't be nearly as harsh!
Surprisingly, it'll warm up enough on Saturday so that our next storm system will arrive as rain late in the afternoon. That rain will exit by early Sunday and give way to breezy clearing with highs in the mid 50s.
