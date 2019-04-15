Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Cooler temperatures after wild storms

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wild weather tore through the New York area overnight Monday, with a now-expired tornado watch in effect for much of the area. But there's sun and cooler temperatures behind the rain, and we've got a decent week on tap.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday
Highs around 58 with wind after rain moves out.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high near 65.

Wednesday
Shower in spots with a high near 60.

Thursday
Moderately cloudy and cool with a high near 57.



Friday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.

Saturday
Lingering rain with a high near 67.

Sunday
Clouds and sun with a high near 68.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
