Dangerously cold weather has its grip on the Tri-State area, with wind chills that make it feel even more bitterly cold.Temperatures Monday morning dipped to the lowest levels in almost three years in Central Park, with single digits that felt more like 15 to 20 degrees BELOW ZERO at times.Wind Chill Warnings and Wind Chill Advisories were in effect for much of the area, particularly the northern and western suburbs. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect into this evening, as winds could gust 40-50 mph at times.Frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin.People are warned to limit outdoor exposure whenever possible and to check on neighbors, particularly the elderly. Experts warn that hypothermia can develop quickly if you are not careful.Monday will be blustery and bitterly cold with sunshine and a few clouds. Extreme cold will be dangerous for outdoor activities as temperatures in the teens will feel more like -5 to -15. Expect northwest winds of 15-30 mph, gusting up to 45 mph.Monday night will be clear and still quite cold, with the wind gradually diminishing. Lows will be in the lower teens but near zero in the coldest outlying areas, and even though the wind will diminish to 10-20 mph, it'll still feel like it's below zero is some suburbs.Tuesday will still be cold but not as harsh, with sun and a few clouds as highs reach the upper 20s. More importantly, the wind will only average about 6-12 mph.Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and not as cold, with rain arriving in the afternoon. The precipitation could mix with sleet or snow at the onset, especially in some distant northern and western suburbs.Highs will make it all the way into the lower 40s.We could hit 50 degrees on Thursday as rain tapers to showers, but expect another cold shot to arrive later Friday.----------