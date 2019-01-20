SNOW STORM

AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold moves into New York area

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather Foreacst,

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Dangerously cold weather will hold a grip on the Tri-State area through Monday with wind chills that make it feel even colder.

Temperatures will plunge into the single digits with blustery conditions creating wind chills that will feel well below zero.
RELATED: Latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Advisories cover much of the region with wind chills as low as 15 below zero expected in portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York into Monday afternoon.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The advisory does not include New York City, much of NE New Jersey, or Long Island.

In addition to the wind chills, as temperatures will plummet well below freezing, plenty of residual moisture and leftover standing water on area roads will freeze or remain frozen.

This will lead to areas of black ice. Anyone out driving or walking should be prepared for slippery roads and walkways, and use extra caution.

The Saturday night storm brought heavy rain to New York City and areas to the south and east, while snow fell to the far north and west.

Temperatures remained cold enough to bring some snow to the far northern and western suburbs, areas like northern Westchester County and northwest New Jersey. There was icing north of I-84.
Lucy Yang has the latest from Yonkers.

