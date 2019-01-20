SNOW STORM

AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous cold moving into New York area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the AccuWeather forecast.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Dangerously cold weather is moving into the Tri-State area Sunday with a rapid freeze-up of the precipitation remaining from the winter storm.

Temperatures will plunge into the 20s late in the afternoon and then single digits later in the evening with wind chills making it feel like below zero.
RELATED: Latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

The storm brought heavy rain to New York City and areas to the south and east, while snow fell to the far north and west.

It started with some snow or a mix in the immediate New York City area, but the precipitation changed to rain as temperatures moderated. The storm tracked farther to the north and west allowing the warm air to move into the area.

Rain was heavy at times overnight, which may result in some flash flooding across the area.

Temperatures remained cold enough to bring some snow to the far northern and western suburbs, areas like northern Westchester County and northwest New Jersey. There was icing north of I-84.
EMBED More News Videos

Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the conditions in Orange County.



As the rain tapered off, temperatures in New York City approached 50 before colder air began rushing in, bringing the potential for a flash freeze.

Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice.

DOWNLOAD: The AccuWeather app for weather on the go!


Monday will be blustery and bitter cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersnowstormsnow stormNew York CityNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SNOW STORM
State of emergency, travel restriction in NJ as storm moves through
Despite rainy weather, NYC plans for worst-case scenario
Tips to prevent snow shoveling injuries
Outgoing OEM chief Esposito apologizes to mayor's staff
More snow storm
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Major winter storm wreaks havoc on travel around country
Super blood wolf moon: What to know about Sunday's eclipse
Storm could be 'quite tricky' for northern suburbs
More Weather
Top Stories
Major winter storm wreaks havoc on travel around country
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes through wall in Manhattan
Passengers flown to Newark after being stranded at airport in Canada
Native American elder taunted by Ky. high schoolers speaks out
Woman crossing street in NJ critically injured in hit-and-run
US pairs figure skating champion dies by suicide at 33
Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
Police searching for man who fled from officers in Brooklyn
Show More
Police: Overdosing NJ woman apparently rolled onto, killed boy
Democrats aren't buying Trump's 'compromise' to end shutdown
Bon Jovi's NJ restaurant offers free meals to furloughed workers
State of emergency, travel restriction in NJ as storm moves through
Police: Another MTA bus stolen, taken for joyride
More News