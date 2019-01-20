EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5098123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Naveen Dhaliwal reports on the conditions in Orange County.

Dangerously cold weather is moving into the Tri-State area Sunday with a rapid freeze-up of the precipitation remaining from the winter storm.Temperatures will plunge into the 20s late in the afternoon and then single digits later in the evening with wind chills making it feel like below zero.The storm brought heavy rain to New York City and areas to the south and east, while snow fell to the far north and west.It started with some snow or a mix in the immediate New York City area, but the precipitation changed to rain as temperatures moderated. The storm tracked farther to the north and west allowing the warm air to move into the area.Rain was heavy at times overnight, which may result in some flash flooding across the area.Temperatures remained cold enough to bring some snow to the far northern and western suburbs, areas like northern Westchester County and northwest New Jersey. There was icing north of I-84.As the rain tapered off, temperatures in New York City approached 50 before colder air began rushing in, bringing the potential for a flash freeze.Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice.Monday will be blustery and bitter cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.----------