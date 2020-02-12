weather

AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat & humidity

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be another hot and humid day, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Tuesday, temperatures will be in the mid-90s.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
AccuWeather Alert: Very hot and humid with a high of 96.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy PM storm with a high of 93.

Wednesday
Turning drier with a high of 89.

Thursday
Lower humidity with a high of 89.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 88.

Saturday
Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.

Sunday

Thunder threat with a high of 86.


