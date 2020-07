AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous heat & humidity

EMBED >More News Videos Watch the updated 7-day forecast from Sam Champion and Accuweather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be another hot and humid day, with temperatures nearing 100 degrees.Tuesday, temperatures will be in the mid-90s.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:AccuWeather Alert: Very hot and humid with a high of 96.AccuWeather Alert: Heavy PM storm with a high of 93.Turning drier with a high of 89.Lower humidity with a high of 89.Sun and clouds with a high of 88.Sun and a thunderstorm with a high of 85.Thunder threat with a high of 86.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app