AccuWeather Alert: Decent weather week on tap

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A decent weather week is on tap for the New York area.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 63.
Wednesday
Pleasant day with a high near 64.
Thursday
Cool clouds with a high near 57.
Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high near 68.
Saturday
AM rain with a high near 69.
Sunday
Variable clouds with a high near 66.
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high near 71.
