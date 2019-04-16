Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Decent weather week on tap

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A decent weather week is on tap for the New York area.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Tuesday
Sun to clouds with a high of 63.

Wednesday
Pleasant day with a high near 64.

Thursday
Cool clouds with a high near 57.



Friday
Breezy and warmer with a high near 68.

Saturday
AM rain with a high near 69.

Sunday
Variable clouds with a high near 66.

Monday
Clouds and sun with a high near 71.



RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
TOP STORIES
Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris suffers catastrophic fire, structure saved
NYC teacher charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old student
Boy, 12, in grave condition in possible accidental shooting
Botched microblading procedure leaves woman with 4 eyebrows
Student dies after fall from tower at Fordham University
Measles outbreak: Parents file lawsuit, NYC shuts down school
PHOTOS: A look inside, outside Notre Dame Cathedral during fire
Show More
Boy fatally struck by Bergen County sheriff's patrol car
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
Video: Utility worker escapes unharmed after handling live wire
Mall of America suspect was 'looking for someone to kill'
Small plane crashes into lawn of Long Island home, all survive
More TOP STORIES News