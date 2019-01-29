EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5111421" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates has the latest on New Jersey preparations for the expected winter weather.

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings have been issued for parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania ahead of a system that will usher in some of the coldest temperatures this season.Tuesday will be rather cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the low 40s. In the city, some rain will develop late in the day and change to snow at night as temperatures plummet into the lower 20s.The tumbling temperatures will lead to a rapid freeze and potentially treacherous travel conditions for a time later Tuesday night.New Jersey had salt truck and plows at the ready in preparation for some accumulation.North and west, a winter weather advisory has been issued into Wednesday morning for 2 to 5 inches of snow.Farther upstate and west, in places like the Catskills and the Poconos, a winter storm warning has been issued with heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.POTENTIAL SNOWFALL TOTALSThe frigid air unleashed by the polar vortex in the Midwest will expand into the New York area over the next couple of days, bringing the coldest air for the region thus far in 2019.Wednesday will be windy and much colder, with a snow shower or flurry around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but nighttime lows will dip into the single digits in New York City and below zero in many places to the north and west.The coldest air will reach the I-95 corridor late Wednesday night and Thursday.After single-digit low temperatures on Wednesday night, high temperatures on Thursday will only be in the teens.Coupled with biting winds, it will feel below zero everywhere.Friday will be partly sunny and still cold, with a high in the mid-20s.A moderating trend will ensue next weekend as highs hit 30 on Saturday and maybe near 40 degrees by next Sunday.----------