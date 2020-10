AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday, Delta will soak the Tri-State with rain that could cause flooding, slick roads, gusty winds, and chilly temperatures.Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Drenched by Delta with a high of 56.Damp start. High of 69.Back to beautiful with a high of 69.Another gem. High of 70.Rain chance with a high of 64.Breezy, clearing. High of 62.Cool blend. High of 62.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app