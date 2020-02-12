weather

AccuWeather Alert: Delta's remnants drench Tri-State

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday, Delta will soak the Tri-State with rain that could cause flooding, slick roads, gusty winds, and chilly temperatures.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Drenched by Delta with a high of 56.

Tuesday
Damp start. High of 69.

Wednesday
Back to beautiful with a high of 69.

Thursday
Another gem. High of 70.

Friday
Rain chance with a high of 64.

Saturday
Breezy, clearing. High of 62.

Sunday
Cool blend. High of 62.

