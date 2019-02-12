AccuWeather Alert: Dreary and chilly Monday

NEW YORK (WABC) --A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain brought a slick coating to an inch of accumulation to the area into Monday, especially from New York City and points north and west.
That created slippery travel for the morning commute, before the rain moved out. Still, the clouds will linger throughout the day with temperatures mostly in the 30s and low 40s.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Monday (Washington's Birthday)
A little morning rain with a high of 45.
Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 36.
Wednesday
Possible snow (near 1") turning into ice. Highs near 32 degrees.
Thursday
A little morning rain with highs near 54.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high near 48.
Saturday
Increasing clouds with a high near 47.
Sunday
Cloudy with a chance of rain. The high will be near 52.
