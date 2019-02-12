WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Dreary and chilly Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain brought a slick coating to an inch of accumulation to the area into Monday, especially from New York City and points north and west.

That created slippery travel for the morning commute, before the rain moved out. Still, the clouds will linger throughout the day with temperatures mostly in the 30s and low 40s.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Monday (Washington's Birthday)
A little morning rain with a high of 45.

Tuesday
Sunny to partly cloudy with a high near 36.

Wednesday

Possible snow (near 1") turning into ice. Highs near 32 degrees.

Thursday
A little morning rain with highs near 54.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high near 48.

Saturday

Increasing clouds with a high near 47.

Sunday
Cloudy with a chance of rain. The high will be near 52.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweather
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Maui snow recorded at lowest level ever in Hawaii
Hundreds of NY area spin-outs, accidents as snow creates mess
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
More Weather
Top Stories
Suspect followed woman off bus, raped her in Queens
Search for mother's boyfriend after double murder in Bronx
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of teen on Bronx sidewalk
3-alarm fire burns through Fort Greene building
Woman slashed by man who she said she met on dating app
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
Video shows moments leading up to Brooklyn stabbing
Show More
McCabe: 'Crime may have been committed' by Trump
2nd suspect arraigned in connection with death of NYPD detective
Bodega owners want green light to sell marijuana if cannabis legalized
Man charged with murder in stabbing deaths of parents in NJ
These are the must-read stories from the weekend
More News