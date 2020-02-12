NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Monday, Delta will soak the Tri-State with rain that could cause flooding, slick roads, gusty winds, and chilly temperatures.
Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Monday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Drenched by Delta with a high of 58.
Tuesday
Damp start. High of 68.
Wednesday
Back to beautiful with a high of 69.
Thursday
Another gem. High of 72.
Friday
Rain chance with a high of 68.
Saturday
Breezy, clearing. High of 66.
Sunday
Cool blend. High of 62.
