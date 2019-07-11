AccuWeather Alert: Drenching downpours possible

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
More humid and late thunderstorms with a high of 85.
Friday
Clouds breaking but still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
Saturday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 89.
Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 88.
Monday
Partly sunny and still warm with a high of 86.
Tuesday
More humid with a high of 88.
Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.
RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast