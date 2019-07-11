Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Drenching downpours possible

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Thursday will be partly sunny, warm and humid with the threat of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of New Jersey.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Thursday
More humid and late thunderstorms with a high of 85.

Friday
Clouds breaking but still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Saturday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 89.

Sunday
Partly sunny and hot with a high of 88.

Monday
Partly sunny and still warm with a high of 86.

Tuesday
More humid with a high of 88.

Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 92.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
