AccuWeather Alert: Drenching rain arrives

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A storm bringing drenching rain to the Tri-State area arrived Wednesday, with the heaviest downpours expected in the late afternoon and evening.

There could be 1 - 3 inches of rainfall, with street and stream flooding likely.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for drenching rain with a high of 68.

Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 59.



Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 60.

Saturday
Classic October with a high of 64.

Sunday
Sunny with a high of 70.

Monday
Possible showers with a high of 68.

Tuesday
Breezy and clearing with a high of 70.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.



Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


