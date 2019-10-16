NEW YORK (WABC) -- A storm bringing drenching rain to the Tri-State area arrived Wednesday, with the heaviest downpours expected in the late afternoon and evening.
There could be 1 - 3 inches of rainfall, with street and stream flooding likely.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for drenching rain with a high of 68.
Thursday
Gusty and cooler with a high of 59.
Friday
Breezy beauty with a high of 60.
Saturday
Classic October with a high of 64.
Sunday
Sunny with a high of 70.
Monday
Possible showers with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Breezy and clearing with a high of 70.
Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather Alert: Drenching rain arrives
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More