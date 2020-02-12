weather

AccuWeather Alert: Early snow for some, wintry blast for all

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A powerful storm that brought tropical rains could end as some light snow to the north and west of New York City as much colder air arrives.

Freeze watches and warnings have been issued for late Friday into Saturday.



Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

MORE: Timeline: When and where might it snow



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:



Friday
AccuWeather Alert for a morning mix, snow for some, and much colder. High 43.

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47. (Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed!)

Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 58.

Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 45.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 59.

Thursday
Even milder. High 64.

