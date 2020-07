AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter Monday

EMBED >More News Videos New Yorkers flocked to the beach on Saturday to deal with extreme heat.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be one more day of extreme heat and could be even hotter.The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 97.Stays Steamy. High 90.Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.Humid storms with a high of 90.Humid storms again. High 85.Partly sunny with a high of 84.Sunny and nice. High of 85.