AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter Monday

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be one more day of extreme heat and could be even hotter.

The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 97.

Tuesday
Stays Steamy. High 90.

Wednesday
Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.

Thursday
Humid storms with a high of 90.

Friday
Humid storms again. High 85.

Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Sunday

Sunny and nice. High of 85.

New Yorkers flocked to the beach on Saturday to deal with extreme heat.





