AccuWeather Alert: Even hotter Monday

The steamy and unhealthy conditions are forecast to linger into Tuesday.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
AccuWeather Alert: 1st Heat Wave. High 97.
Tuesday
Stays Steamy. High 90.
Wednesday
Afternoon thunderstorm. High 86.
Thursday
Humid storms with a high of 90.
Friday
Humid storms again. High 85.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
Sunday
Sunny and nice. High of 85.
