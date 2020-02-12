weather

Accuweather Alert: Evening soaker tonight

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday morning will be mostly cloudy and humid before soaking rain moves in during the evening hours.

RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Tuesday
Heavy afternoon rain with a high of 74.

Wednesday
More rain with a high of 70.

Thursday
Early shower with a high of 70.

Friday
Cool comfort with a high of 67.

Saturday
Autumn air with a high of 65

Sunday
Still cool with a high of 63.

Monday
Still cool with a high of 63.

