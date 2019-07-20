AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning for sweltering heat

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Saturday
Intense heat with a high of 98. It will feel like 115 in some areas.
Sunday
Heat wave continues with a high of 98.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Tuesday
Relief arrives with a high of 80.
Wednesday
Comfy sun with a high of 82.
Thursday
Another beauty with a high of 84.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 85.
