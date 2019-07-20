Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning for sweltering heat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Excessive heat watches and warnings have been issued for the hottest weather of the season. Saturday will be sweltering with temperatures in the 90s, but it will feel like triple digits.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Saturday
Intense heat with a high of 98. It will feel like 115 in some areas.

Sunday
Heat wave continues with a high of 98.

HEAT WAVE ALERT: Resources to help you cope with the heat

Monday
Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Tuesday
Relief arrives with a high of 80.

Wednesday
Comfy sun with a high of 82.

Thursday
Another beauty with a high of 84.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 85.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


MORE BEATING THE HEAT RESOURCES

  • 7 ways to stay cool in the heat wave

  • Tips to stay safe during the hot summer months

  • Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

  • Lotion in the refrigerator and more hacks to keep cool without AC

  • Tips for staying safe during a heat wave as the temperature rises

  • What is a heat wave? How heat waves form and temperatures climb

  • Why it's harder to cool off in humidity

  • How hot summer weather affects your car

  • What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?

  • We baked cookies inside a parked car just to prove how hot the inside of a car really is

  • Heat hypothesis: The link between summer weather and aggressive behavior
