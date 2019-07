AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning for sweltering heat

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Excessive heat watches and warnings have been issued for the hottest weather of the season. Saturday will be sweltering with temperatures in the 90s, but it will feel like triple digits. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.Intense heat with a high of 98. It will feel like 115 in some areas.Heat wave continues with a high of 98.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 86.Relief arrives with a high of 80.Comfy sun with a high of 82.Another beauty with a high of 84.Sun and clouds with a high of 85.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app