AccuWeather Alert: Feeling like 100 degrees outside

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Soaring temperatures and high humidity have moved into the Tri-State area and will make for sweltering conditions over the next couple of days.

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the area into Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE for a list of cooling centers in NYC.

Highs will generally top out in the lower to mid 90s with the exception of slightly cooler readings along the immediate coast.

Combined with the humidity it could feel like at least 100 degrees at times, accompanied by unhealthy air quality.

A.J. Ross reports on the hot weather gripping the Tri-State area.



Warm and humid weather will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday with the cold front slowly moving into the area.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms exists Tuesday night with a bit better chance on Wednesday into Wednesday night as the front works its way through the region.

High temps could still reach 90 on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE on how you can help prevent heat related illnesses.

Only slight relief from the heat and humidity is anticipated however with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s into the weekend.

