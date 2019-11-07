Weather

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: First cold blast for the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- By daybreak on Friday, temperatures will plummet and the added wind chill will make it feel like 25 degrees in Central Park and even colder to the north and west.

A fast-moving system will bring some light snow to higher elevations overnight, but for most of us, the story is the arrival of the coldest air of the season.

As the cold air arrives on the backside of the front, some snow can be expected in the Poconos and Catskills.

snowfall map accuweather forecast



Some northern communities could also see some mixing or even flurries.

Friday will be an AccuWeather Alert day because of the cold and blustery conditions.

High temperatures might not break the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 40.

Saturday
Cold but not as windy. High 42.

Sunday
Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 53.

Monday
Cloudy to partly sunny for the Veterans Day Parade. High 55.

Tuesday
Rain to snow. High of 45, but dropping into the 20s.

Wednesday
Gusty and cold again. High 37.

Thursday
Clouds increase. High 41.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer, 911 operators charged in $18M insurance scam
Man allegedly killed wife, 5-year-old daughter in murder-suicide
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Man stabbed while getting off bus in Staten Island
NYC shelter residents suing after eating expired food, getting ill
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
Show More
Feds: LI security firm used fake 'USA' labels, sold to gov't
Single mother awarded $101M by jury for baby's brain damage
Investigation: Veterans struggle accessing medical marijuana
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
Police: Suspects bust through wall, rob NJ convenience store
More TOP STORIES News