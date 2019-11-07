ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold blast coming

As the cold air arrives on the backside of the front, a mix of precipitation and some snow can be expected in the Poconos and Catskills.
Some northern communities could also see some flurries.
Friday will be an AccuWeather Alert day with blustery conditions adding to the coldest temperatures of the season.
High temperatures might not break the 40 degree mark in some places. Wind chills will keep it feeling like the 20s and teens.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Thursday
Rain for most in the afternoon and at night. Some snow possible in the higher elevations. High 57.
Friday
Blustery and colder with a high of 40.
Saturday
Cold but not as windy. High 42.
Sunday
Mix of clouds and sun with a high of 53.
Monday
Cloudy to partly sunny for the Veterans Day Parade. High 55.
Tuesday
Rain or snow showers possible. High of 45.
Wednesday
Gusty and cold again. High 34.
