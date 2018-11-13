WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: First of 2 storms arrives

Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The first storm system to hit the Tri-state area arrived overnight with rain and heavy rain falling Tuesday morning.

That rain could start as a period of sleet and snow in the Catskills with the potential for some slick travel in the highest elevations.

It's a wet Tuesday morning commute, but the heaviest rain may be winding down. Still, be prepared for some big puddles and areas of standing water making for a slow go! Rain will end by midday Tuesday followed by cloudy and breezy conditions during the afternoon as the storm pulls away.

Much colder air will rush into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday on a blustery northwest wind.

There could be a few flurries flying well north and west of the city during that time. Another storm will approach the area by later Thursday, and this one will have some colder air to work with.

Expect rain to arrive in the city Thursday night, but there's a possibility that it'll move in by day's end if some our faster guidance is correct. Since cold air will still be in place, precipitation just north and west of the city could be in the form of a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain. The details on the storm's timing and precipitation types will need to be fine-tuned during the next several days, so stay tuned! This will all come to an end Friday morning, followed by another chilly air mass for next weekend.

