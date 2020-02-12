weather

AccuWeather Alert: First snow for some parts of the Tri-State

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some light snow began falling Friday morning to the north and west of New York City as much colder air arrived.

Freeze watches and warnings have been issued for late Friday into Saturday.

First snow of the season arrives in parts of Tri-State. Jeff Smith has the updated 7-day forecast from AccuWeather.



Here are the latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Lee Goldberg has an update on how the remnants of Hurricane Zeta will affect the Tri-State area.





Friday
AccuWeather Alert for a morning mix, snow for some, and much colder. High 44.

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47. (Remember to turn back the clocks before going to bed!)

Sunday
Comfortable with a sunset before 5! High 58.

Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 45.

Wednesday
Milder with a high of 57.

Thursday
Even milder. High 62.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

