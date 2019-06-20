Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warning as severe storms hit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of the region as severe storms bearing down on the area.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

The rain will be heavy at times, prompting Governor Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency for parts of South Jersey.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms that could be severe, and a high of 79.

Friday
Summer begins with morning showers then clearing skies, and a high of 77.



Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 77.

Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.

Monday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 84.



Tuesday
Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.

Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
