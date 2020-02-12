weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warning issued for multiple NY counties

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash flood warnings have been issued for multiple counties in New York.

Putnam and Dutchess County are facing flash flood warnings until 4:15 p.m., while Orange County until 4:45 p.m.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 86.

Thursday

Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Friday
Nighttime soaker with a high of 84.

Saturday
Morning showers with a high of 87.

Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 92.

Tuesday
Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 90.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
Storms topple trees throughout Brooklyn
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Bertha weakens into tropical depression hours after SC landfall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 update
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Mayor, chancellor outline NYC Schools reopening plan
NJ mandates outdoor masks when social distancing not possible
Long Island enters Phase 4, museums and higher ed open
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. hit 3 million
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
Show More
Police: Driver panicks, drives though protest in Times Square
4 dead, 3 injured in Paterson shooting
7 On Your Side: NYPD retirements nearly double last year's rate
Paterson begins holding in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher jailed for raping student, dies
More TOP STORIES News