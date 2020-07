AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warning issued for multiple NY counties

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash flood warnings have been issued for multiple counties in New York.Putnam and Dutchess County are facing flash flood warnings until 4:15 p.m., while Orange County until 4:45 p.m.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Spotty PM storm with a high of 86.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Nighttime soaker with a high of 84.Morning showers with a high of 87.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Still a chance of storms with a high of 92.Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 90.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app