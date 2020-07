AccuWeather: Humid, warm with chance of afternoon storm

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: A flash flood warning has been issued for Bergen, Passaic, Essex and Hudson counties in New Jersey and Queens County in New York 5:45 p.m. Saturday.Saturday will be humid and warmer with clouds breaking, but watch for a heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon that could contain flash flooding and strong winds.7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Heavy PM thunderstorm with a high of 86.Partly sunny and hot with a high of 90.Warm thunderstorm with a high of 88.A bit less humid with a high of 87.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Hot and humid with a high of 93.Thunder threat with a high of 92.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app