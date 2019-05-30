Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warning for some

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of the Tri-State area following a third straight day of storms Thursday.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Thursday
AccuWeather Alert for one more round of storms with flooding possible in some parts. High of 73.

Friday
Less humid with a high near 79.

Saturday
Better half of the weekend. High of 77.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Sunday
A few showers. High of 75.

Monday
Cool with sun and a high near 72.

Tuesday
Mostly sunny. High of 73.

Wednesday
A chance for showers. High of 75.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
