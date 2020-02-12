AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings for parts of the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rainstorms sparked flash flood warnings for New York City and parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday.
An AccuWeather Alert has also been issued for Friday into Saturday for flooding rain from a system that could become Tropical Storm Fay.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Wednesday
Spotty PM storm with a high of 86.
Thursday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Friday
Nighttime soaker with a high of 84.
Saturday
Morning showers with a high of 87.
Sunday
Hot and humid with a high of 90.
Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 92.
Tuesday
Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 90.
