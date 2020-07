AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings for parts of the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rainstorms sparked flash flood warnings for New York City and parts of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut on Wednesday.An AccuWeather Alert has also been issued for Friday into Saturday for flooding rain from a system that could become Tropical Storm Fay 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Spotty PM storm with a high of 86.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Nighttime soaker with a high of 84.Morning showers with a high of 87.Hot and humid with a high of 90.Still a chance of storms with a high of 92.Afternoon thunderstorm with a high of 90.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app