AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings issued for NYC, parts of NJ

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
AccuTrack Radar: Tracking storms

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flash Flood Warnings are in effect across most of the Tri-State as New York City officially marks the first heat wave of the season.

The warnings are in effect for New York City and parts of New York and New Jersey.

RELATED | Flooding, power outages reported as storms hit Tri-State

A heat advisory also remains in effect for parts of New Jersey until Tuesday evening.

MORE | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

The heat advisory remains in effect for northeastern New Jersey, including Newark, through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Heat index values will approach 100 at times in this area.
Meteorologist Lee Goldberg has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Check AccuTrack Radar to see where the storms are located.

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: PM storms. High 86.

Wednesday
Hot and humid with a high of 87

Thursday
Lowering humidity. High 80.

Friday
Cooler with a shower. High 68.

Saturday
T-Storm chance. High 72.

Sunday
Some sun with a storm possible north and west. High 78.

Monday
Showers and storms. High 80.


