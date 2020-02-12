weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood watch with storms expected

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A flash flood watch has been issued for parts of New York and New Jersey with scattered storms expected this afternoon.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect across New York City and the Tri-State area through 8 p.m.

FULL LIST | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Spotty afternoon storms will increase as the week goes on.
EMBED More News Videos

Sam Champion has your AccuWeather Forecast.



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.

Thursday
Heavy storms with peeks of sun. High 84.

Friday

Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

Sunday
A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 82.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 83.



MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar

School closings and delays

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutcoldabc7ny instagramsnowweathernyc weathersummeraccuweatherfallheatwinterstormrainspringforecast
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
NYC area hoping for power restoration by Sunday night
More than 10,000 still without power in hard-hit Queens
Isaias Aftermath: Queens residents frustrated, still in the dark
Miracle: Dad frees 7-year-old trapped after tree destroys NJ home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
228 new COVID cases, 6.9% positivity rate in Brooklyn neighborhood
COVID-19 Updates: Big 12 Conference moves forward with fall sports
NJ expected to shift, allow remote learning amid teacher shortage
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
Sarah Palin offers running mate advice to Harris
Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut
Livery driver accused of raping 12-year-old passenger in NYC
Show More
Trini Lopez, known for his version of 'Lemon Tree,' dies
Defiant NJ gym gets license revoked, owner says
Trump: Some men insulted that Biden vowed to name female VP
Outcry in Somalia as new bill would allow child marriage
Thousands on Long Island still hoping for power restoration
More TOP STORIES News