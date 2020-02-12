AccuWeather Alert: Flood warnings in effect as storms move out

NEW YORK (WABC) -- High Wind and Flood warnings are in effect for much of the area until 6 p.m. because of a significant system also bringing heavy rain and some severe storms.
The tornado watch issued for most of the day was canceled by 5 p.m. Monday, but the threat for a severe storm remains in effect until about 7 p.m.
In addition to the potential for flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas, the wind will be the biggest issue.
Monday will be very windy with periods of rain and embedded strong thunderstorms which may contain flash flooding and damaging wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph.
The greatest threat of damaging wind is in NYC and along the coast.
The strong wind would be enough to cause downed trees and power outages across the region.
Some sun will return late in the day and we'll clear out Monday night.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
AccuWeather Alert for rain and thunderstorms with a high of 68.
Tuesday
Still windy with a high of 60.
Wednesday
Cool rain with a high of 50.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 54.
Friday
A little rain with a high of 55.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 56.
Sunday
Sun to clouds with a high of 56.
