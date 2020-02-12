weather

AccuWeather Alert: Powerful storm brings flooding rain, possibly snow on Friday for some

AccuWeather forecast for NYC, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain ramps up on Thursday as remnants of Hurricane Zeta begin to impact the Tri-State area.

Check the latest alerts and advisories for the New York area from the National Weather Service

TROPICAL TRACKER: Timeline: When and where might it snow



Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:



Thursday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Soaking rain with a high of 54.

Friday
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain with possible flakes to finish with a high of 43.

Saturday
Chilly Halloween with a high of 47.

Sunday
Comfy blend with a of 58.

Monday
Bright and blustery with a high of 43.

Tuesday
Pleasant sun with a high of 47.

Wednesday
Milder mix with a high of 59.

