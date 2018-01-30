NEW YORK (WABC) --The remnants of Hurricane Willa are expected to become part of a coastal storm that will hit the Tri-State Area this weekend.
The AccuWeather forecast calls for the storm to start taking shape off the Carolina coast Friday afternoon before moving into the Northeast, with rain arriving by late Friday evening.
The brunt of the nor'easter, with the heaviest rain and strongest winds, will be from about 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.
A couple of inches of rain could fall with this system, but the heaviest rain will likely remain out to sea. The most notable impact might be the wind gusts of up to 55 miles an hour, which could bring some downed trees and power outages.
New York City DOB was reminding all builders, contractors, crane operators, and property owners to secure their construction sites, buildings, and equipment.
The Department will be performing random spot-check inspections of construction sites around the City. If sites are not secured, the Department says it will take immediate enforcement action -- issuing violations and Stop Work Orders, where necessary.
The storm could produce minor to moderate coastal flooding during high tide cycles and some possible beach erosion. Coastal flood warnings and flash flood watches have been issued for parts of New York City, Long Island, New Jersey and Connecticut.
AccuWeather is monitoring the potential for some snow in the highest elevations of the Catskills and Poconos.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo activated emergency resources for the storm. The Regional Emergency Operations Centers in Westchester County and Long Island will activate at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Additionally, the state's regional emergency stockpiles in the Mid-Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island regions will be fully staffed. Forty-eight Department of Transportation personnel will be deployed to Long Island and the Mid-Hudson Valley from different regions across New York State, and these regions will be bolstered with two chipper crews comprised of 14 people, two tree crews comprised of six people, and two traffic signal crews comprised of four people.
The storm will move to the north and taper off to passing showers on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 58.
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast