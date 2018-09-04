Heat advisories have been extended through Wednesday evening, as the heat and humidity are combining to make it very uncomfortable and even hazardous in some cases.Residents are advised to stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible, as well as to stay well hydrated and avoid exerting yourself too much during the hottest time of the day.Temperatures reached into the 90s on Tuesday but combined with the humidity it felt more like 100-105 degrees during the afternoon.It will still be sticky on Wednesday with highs approaching 90 and a high index in the 90s.We may be back above 90 degrees with another AccuWeather Alert day again on Thursday ahead of a cool front leading into Friday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.Weekend highs will only be in the 70s!----------