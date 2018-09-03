Heat advisories are in effect through Tuesday evening, as the heat and humidity are combining to make it very uncomfortable and even hazardous in some cases.Residents are advised to stay in an air-conditioned environment if possible, as well as to stay well hydrated and avoid exerting yourself too much during the hottest time of the day.After a hot and humid Labor Day, expect even hotter temperatures on Tuesday, as highs reach the low 90s but feel more like 100 degrees during the afternoon.It will still be sticky on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s. We may be back up to 90 degrees again on Thursday.A cooldown is in store by next weekend, but that'll come with the chance of showers and thunderstorms.----------