WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect for parts of NY area

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Soaring temperatures and high humidity have moved into the Tri-State area and will make for sweltering conditions over the next couple of days.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a heat advisory for 10 a.m. Sunday through 8 p.m. Monday.

Temperatures will hit the low 90's, but combined with the humidity it could feel like at least 100 degrees at times, accompanied by unhealthy air quality.

A.J. Ross reports on the hot weather gripping the Tri-State area.



Heat index values will reach as high as 95-97 degrees on Sunday.

Storms are expected late Tuesday, but the temperature may still get over 90 degrees before those storms bring some relief.

CLICK HERE on how you can help prevent heat related illnesses.

