AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory remains in effect Wednesday with spotty storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Heat Advisory will remain in effect across New York City and the Tri-State area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a threat of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

FULL LIST | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Spotty afternoon storms will increase as the week goes on.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:

Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.

Thursday
Heavy storms with peaks of sun. High 84.

Friday

Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

Sunday
A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 82.

Tuesday
Partyl sunny with a high of 83.



