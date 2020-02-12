weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heat Advisory in effect with spotty storms

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Heat Advisory is in effect across New York City and the Tri-State area through 8 p.m. Wednesday, with a high in the low 90s that feels much closer to triple digits for the next two days.

An earlier Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been lifted, but spotty storms are possible on another hot and humid day.

FULL LIST | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

Spotty afternoon storms will increase as the week goes on.

Here's the AccuWeather 7-day forecast:
Tuesday
Still steamy with a high of 90.

Wednesday
Thunderstorm or two with a high of 88.

Thursday
Heavy storms with peaks of sun. High 84.

Friday

Still a chance for a storm with a high of 82.

Saturday
Humid blend with a high of 81.

Sunday
A chance for a shower or thunderstorm. High 81.

Monday
Still a chance of showers and storms. High 82.



