AccuWeather Alert: Heat and storms

NEW YORK (WABC) --Soaring temperatures and high humidity are making for sweltering, uncomfortable conditions again, but a cool front is approaching and that will set off some storms through Wednesday.
A heat advisory remains in effect into Wednesday for some parts of the Tri-State viewing area.
CLICK HERE for a list of cooling centers in NYC, which will remain open through Wednesday.
Highs will generally top out around 90 degrees with the exception of slightly cooler readings along the immediate coast.
Combined with the humidity it'll feel like nearly 100 degrees at times, accompanied by unhealthy air quality.
Warm and humid weather will continue throughout the day Wednesday with the cold front slowly moving into the area.
A strong line of storms moved through Tuesday night, and three people were struck by lightning in Queens.
There is a chance of more showers and thunderstorms into Wednesday night as the front works its way through the region.
There is the potential for damaging wind and torrential downpours in the afternoon and evening.
High temps could still reach 90 on Wednesday.
CLICK HERE on how you can help prevent heat related illnesses.
Only slight relief from the heat and humidity is anticipated however with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s into the weekend.
