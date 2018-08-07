WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heat on high again, then storms

EMBED </>More Videos

The AccuWeather forecast from the Eyewitness News weather team.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Soaring temperatures and high humidity are making for sweltering, uncomfortable conditions again, but a cool front is approaching and that will set off some storms through Wednesday.

A heat advisory has been issued for much of the area into Tuesday night.

CLICK HERE for a list of cooling centers in NYC, which will remain open through Tuesday.

Highs will generally top out in the lower to mid-90s with the exception of slightly cooler readings along the immediate coast.

Combined with the humidity it could feel like at least 100 degrees at times, accompanied by unhealthy air quality.
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith reports on the heat wave alert.


Warm and humid weather will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday with the cold front slowly moving into the area.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms exists Tuesday night with a bit better chance on Wednesday into Wednesday night as the front works its way through the region.

High temps could still reach 90 on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE on how you can help prevent heat related illnesses.

Only slight relief from the heat and humidity is anticipated however with temperatures in the middle and upper 80s into the weekend.

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

----------
*Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweatherheatNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Bad weather forces Beyonce and Jay-Z fans inside stadium
Severe storms cause damage across New York area
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain and flood watches
More weather
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Hurricane Hector tracking for close call with Hawaii, Kilauea volcano
Tornado touched down in Queens, National Weather Service confirms
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
Ex-con ACS worker accused of attacking 6-year-old boy
Video shows wild fight break out in Brooklyn nail salon
Surveillance of anti-Chinese graffiti suspect in Brooklyn
Family speaks out after girl killed in murder-suicide
Council wants to remove Trump star from Walk of Fame
Search for suspect who exposed himself to Bronx girl
Man in red dress stands on corner with embarrassing sign
Man who jumped out of restaurant freezer accused in Boston murders
Show More
Community speaks out on plans for bodega where 'Junior' was killed
NYPD to hold National Night Out Against Crime
College football player from NJ dies after first day of practice
Westchester family in Indonesia when massive earthquake struck
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
More News