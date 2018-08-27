AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave begins

ACCUWEATHER ALERT: A heat wave is on the way for early this week as daytime highs in the 90s combine with humidity to make it feel more like 100-105 during the afternoons, especially Tuesday and Wednesday. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/g003plMyT1 — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 27, 2018

A heat wave is in store for early this week as three consecutive days of 90s combine with the humidity to make it feel more like 100-105 degrees during the afternoon hours.This stretch of hot weather will also lead to poor air quality.Monday will be mostly sunny, very warm and humid with a high of 90, marking the first day of the potential heat wave.Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the hottest days with highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows staying in the upper 70s.Thursday won't be quite as hot, but it'll still be humid with highs in the upper 80s along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.----------