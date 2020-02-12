weather

AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave continues, Tuesday PM storms possible

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat wave continues Tuesday with temperatures above 90 degrees. There is a chance for strong storms after 3 p.m.

7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy PM storm with a high of 93.

Wednesday
Not as steamy with a high of 89.

Thursday
Lower humidity with a high of 88.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 88.

Saturday
Mainly sunny with a high of 85.

Sunday

Thunder threat with a high of 86.

Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 84.


