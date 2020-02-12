AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave continues, Tuesday PM storms possible

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat wave continues Tuesday with temperatures above 90 degrees. There is a chance for strong storms after 3 p.m.
7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy PM storm with a high of 93.
Wednesday
Not as steamy with a high of 89.
Thursday
Lower humidity with a high of 88.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 88.
Saturday
Mainly sunny with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunder threat with a high of 86.
Monday
Sun to clouds with a high of 84.
